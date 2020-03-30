Local baseball coaches and ABA hope to hold a tournament in June

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico high school baseball players may get another game in a season cut short due to the coronavirus.

Local high school coaches and the Albuquerque Baseball Academy plan to hold a tournament in June. The 5 Tool Baseball Tournament will give seniors another game with teammates and possibly provide exposure for kids hoping to play on the collegiate level.

“We have guys filming each game, getting highlights, picking players of the games,” said ABA Director Ryan Brewer. “With their social media stuff that they do, they have about 400 college coaches, or programs, that will be following the event.”

The games will be played at the Albuquerque Regional Baseball Complex. “Right now we have about 12 5A teams that have expressed interest in playing and about 18 smaller division schools that want to play,” said Brewer.

