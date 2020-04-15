Local archer Cassidy Cox sidelined during Coronavirus pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local professional archer, Cassidy Cox is one of the best in the country but just like every athlete at the moment, the six-time World Champion has seen her career come to a standstill.

“At the end of March our indoor nationals was supposed to take place in Louisville, Kentucky but that got canceled a few days before and then our outdoor season was supposed to start in April but the first three tournaments got postponed to this fall. So, currently, the next competition that is still on schedule isn’t until August but we will see if that takes place or not,” said Cox.

Cox is currently waiting out the pandemic in Western Maryland and while she waits she is still remaining sharp but also trying to enjoy a break. “I have been able to shoot my bow, there is enough space in the yard for me to shoot. So, I have been able to keep up with that and its actually been kind of nice just being able to relax and shoot my bow for fun, without having to worry about another tournament coming up any time soon,” said Cox.