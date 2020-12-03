Lobos XC, track standout Weini Kelati goes pro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Weini Kelati, the reigning NCAA women’s cross country champion, has signed a multiyear deal with Under Armour and is starting her professional career with the Dark Sky Distance Team.

Kelati, a University of New Mexico senior, will graduate in the spring. With COVID-19 wiping out the season, Kelati thought it was a good time to make the move. It’s a decision she said she made a while ago. “There’s no reason to wait until the end of spring because I didn’t know what was going to happen or if we were going to have a season or not,” said Kelati.

Kelati will leave as one of the most decorated runners at UNM. She finishes her Lobo career with 13 All-Americans, four school track records, five Mountain West records (four in track), six Mountain West Conference individual titles (two in cross country, four in track), a team NCAA cross country championship, and two individual NCAA titles and countless regional, conference and national awards.

“We can’t be more [sic] happy for her,” said UNM cross country and track and field coach Joe Franklin. “She is the salt of the earth. She’s a great young woman that brings a lot, not only to the sport but to the world.” Kelati will start competing right away, with an event scheduled for Saturday in California. She’s hoping to compete in the Olympics in the future.