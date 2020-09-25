Lobos work with governor’s office on upcoming football season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Lobo’s football team could have a season this fall. Their first game is expected to be in about a month. There is still a lot of work to be done if the Lobos want to practice or play without violating the public health order. There’s even a chance the Lobos could have some home football games.

The goal for New Mexico is to work with Governor MIchelle Lujan Grisham’s office to get to host some games. “I’m not going to sit here and say if it happens, if it doesn’t. We’ve put together some unbelievable plans, not just form our institution, but the Mountain West. We’re working with the governor’s office and getting their expectations as well. Some of their expectations we are ahead of the game,” said UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez.

Right now, the public health order restricts practice of any sport to groups of ten people. The health order also does not allow for live sporting events. The University of New Mexico has been in contact with the governor’s office all week about playing the eight-game season starting October 24. The governor’s office wants all players and staff to signa code of conduct document that they would adhere to like pro sports have with the “bubble” concept.

The Mountain West is requiring teams to test athletes and staff three times a week. The conference is picking up 100% of the cost. “We’ve been working on this for months now and trying to figure out a way. The biggest keyin all of this has been our relationship with Quest Diagnostics and getting the three rapid testing antigen test for each campus,” Craig Thompson, Mountain West Commissioner, said.

Any player testing positive would have to be isolated from the rest of the team for at least 10 days. Any games canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak will not be made up.

The State’s response to KRQE’s question if the governor would entertain any home football games with no fans if they are following the Bubble system: