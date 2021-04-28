Lobos women’s golf headed to Columbus Regional

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s golf team will head to Columbus, Ohio as a 12 seed in the Columbus Regional. Duke is the number 1 seed.

“You know typically the top four to five teams are pretty strong, but it’s what we tell our team all the time. Every dog has his day and we put three good rounds together and we’re going to do something special,” said Lobos Head Coach Jill Trujillo. “We can’t think we’re the number 12 seed there. We got to think of it round by round, shot by shot.”

One week ago the Lobos practiced what they preached. They played round by round and shot by shot. It helped them to come from behind and defeat San Diego State for the Mountain West team title. The Lobos started the final round down double digits in shots and ended up winning by four strokes.

They will play on a challenging course in Columbus, but one that coach Trujillo is very familiar with. Trujillo thinks the course won’t be the only challenge. “I think probably the biggest factor there can be the weather,” said Trujillo. “One of the years we made it, it was extreme high wind and we plugged away.”

The Columbus Regional runs from May 10 through May 12.