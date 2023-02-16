ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The UNM Lobos women’s basketball team got 20 points from LaTora Duff to defeat Wyoming 71-62 Thursday night. The win gave the two teams a split of the season series.

Wyoming won the first match-up in Laramie back in January. The game was a competitive one that saw 22 lead changes and 14 ties. Paula Rues scored 13 points for the Lobos while Amaya Brown had 12. Wyoming got 24 points from Allyson Fertig in a losing effort.

With the win, the Lobos improved to 16-11 overall and 8-6 in the Mountain West. The Lobos will host San Jose State Saturday at 2 pm.