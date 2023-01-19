ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — They led for over 33 minutes, but could not put the game away. Mike Bradbury’s Lobos women’s basketball team went down in defeat to San Diego State Thursday 65-61.

It’s the second straight defeat for the Lobos, who have struggled in Mountain West play, winning only two of their last six games for a 2-4 league record. Overall, the Lobos are 10-9.

Four Lobos scored in double figures in the loss, led by LaTascya Duff’s 16 points. Shaiquel McGruder had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. LaTora Duff added 11 points while Paula Rues scored 10.

The Lobos started the game with a barrage of three-point buckets and raced out to an 11-4 advantage in the first quarter. The Lobos made 11 three-point baskets in the game and led 38-29 at halftime. Shooting in the third quarter went cold for the Lobos. The Aztecs made a run and took the lead in the fourth quarter on a steal and score from the game’s leading scorer, Asia Avinger. Avinger finished the game with 21 points, 4 assists, and 4 steals.

The Lobos had opportunities to tie the game, but their shots fell short. The Lobos will host Boise State Saturday at 1 pm.