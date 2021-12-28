Lobos women’s basketball game against San José State postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

09 MAR 2021: Jaedyn De La Cerda #23 of the New Mexico Lobos huddles with her teammates against the Fresno State Bulldogs during the 2021 Mountain West Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. (Credit: Mountain West/NCAA Photos)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s basketball team will have to wait a little bit longer to begin conference play. On Tuesday, just a few hours before UNM’s matchup against San José State, it was announced that the Lobos first Mountain West matchup is being postponed due to COVID-19 concerns in the San José State program.

The news comes following the men’s game against Colorado State being postponed, also for COVID-19 reasons. Fans with tickets to Tuesday’s game are asked to hold on to them as they will be valid for the rescheduled date. If the game later gets canceled and deemed a no-contest, it will count as a win in Mountain West Standings for the Lobos. The women’s team will now begin Mountain West play on December 31, at Boise State.