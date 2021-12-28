Lobos women’s basketball game against San José State postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s basketball team will have to wait a little bit longer to begin conference play. On Tuesday, just a few hours before UNM’s matchup against San José State, it was announced that the Lobos first Mountain West matchup is being postponed due to COVID-19 concerns in the San José State program.
The news comes following the men’s game against Colorado State being postponed, also for COVID-19 reasons. Fans with tickets to Tuesday’s game are asked to hold on to them as they will be valid for the rescheduled date. If the game later gets canceled and deemed a no-contest, it will count as a win in Mountain West Standings for the Lobos. The women’s team will now begin Mountain West play on December 31, at Boise State.