ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Women’s Basketball snapped a 2-game losing skid with a 76-68 victory over Boise State at home on Saturday. UNM finished with four scorers in the double figures and was led by Shaiquel McGruder, who finished with a season-high of 25 points and a game-high of 14 rebounds.

Boise State made a strong push in the 3rd quarter, out-scoring UNM 23-14, but the Lobos would close out strong to earn their 8th win at home this season. UNM is now 11-9 overall and 3-4 in conference play.

The Lobos will remain at home to host Colorado State on Thursday at 7 p.m.