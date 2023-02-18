ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos women’s basketball team won its third consecutive game with a 70-61 victory over San Jose State on Saturday. It wasn’t pretty, but thanks to the defense and getting to the free-throw line, UNM was able to come out on top.

For a team that likes to shoot the thee-ball, UNM struggled and only shot 8-31 (25.8%) beyond the arc. At the charity stripe, however, UNM shot 22-66, compared to 4-7 for the Spartans.

The Lobos were led by Viane Cumber with 16 points, while three others scored in double-figures — Brown with 13 and the Duffs with 11 each. Brown also posted a double-double with a game-high 10 rebounds.

UNM now hits the road for a game against Air Force on Thursday. That game is at 11 a.m. at will stream on the Mountain West Network.