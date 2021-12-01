Lobos win over Aggies amid power outage during Rio Grande Rivalry

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM Lobos got 31 points from guard Jaelen House in a 101-94 victory at New Mexico State Tuesday night. With the Aggies up 9-7 in the first half, the game was delayed by a power outage that lasted a little under an hour.

Once the power was restored, the two teams resumed an up and down battle that had the Lobos pull away down the stretch. Rebounding the basketball had been an issue for the Lobos in previous games, but they actually won the battle on the boards 39 to 35.

Lobos forward Jay Allen Tovar had 11 of the Lobos rebounds to go along with 17 points. Four Lobos scored in double figures with Jamal Mashburn Jr. finishing with 19 points and 3 assists. Javonte Johnson scored 12 for the Lobos.

The Aggies were led by Teddy Allen’s 31 points. Sir’ Jabari Rice had 21 for the Aggies while Will McNair Jr. finished with 14 points and 8 rebounds. With the loss, the Aggies dropped to 5-2 while the Lobos improved to 5-3 with the win.

Next for the Lobos is a rematch against the Aggies at the Pit in Albuquerque. Before that game, the Aggies will face their other rivals, the UTEP Miners on Friday.