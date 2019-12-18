Lobos win, Hendrix makes debut

The UNM men’s basketball team overpowered Grand Canyon 91-71 Tuesday night behind the dynamic duo of JaQuan Lyle and Carlton Bragg. Lyle had a team high 21 points with 6 assists. Bragg, the reigning Mountain West Conference Player of the Week, scored 20 points and pulled down 14 rebounds. Five Lobos scored in double figures including guard Vante Hendrix. Hendrix was 4 of 6 from three point range and scored 12 points in his first action as a Lobo. The Utah transfer became eligible after successfully completing all the required class work at semester. “I think that my debut was how I expected it tonight,” said Hendrix. “I made a couple of shots and got in the game a little bit.” Lobos head coach Paul Weir knew Hendrix was talented, but he did’t know what to expect his first night of play. “He had a little bit of a bigger impact than I anticipated, said Weir. ” Vance Jackson also scored 12 points for the Lobos while Zane Martin chipped in 11. Grand Canyon dropped to 4-9. The Lobos improved to 11-2 with the win and will host Houston Baptist Sunday at 12:30.