ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Its the part of the season where the Lobos are playing teams for the second time around. Last month, the UNM beat Colorado State in Fort Collins, but now will host the Rams at the Pit on Wednesday.

UNM and CSU last played on Jan. 15. The Lobos came out victorious 85-74, thanks in part to a 30 point night from Antonia Anderson. Now, with the Rams coming to town, the Lobos and Anderson are expected to have another big night, however the Lobo senior feels like any of her teammates are capable of having a similar performance. “Our chemistry, that’s a big thing,” said Anderson. “Anybody can score, we’ve shown that. I think every starter has at one point been leading scorer, including Paula. So, I think that shows that we move the ball well and we find each other on the court.”

Three other Lobos scored in double figures in the last matchup. Jaedyn De La Cerda and Paula Reus finished with ten and 17 respectively, while Shai McGruder posted a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Colorado State also had four players end in double figures. The box score of the Jan 15 matchup can be found online.

Tipoff for the rematch is at 7 p.m. at the Pit. The game will be available for streaming.