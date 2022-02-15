ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Richard Pitino watched his Lobos get one of their biggest wins under his watch Tuesday night in a 75-66 victory over the 22-Wyoming Cowboys. Lobos guard Jaelen House scored a game-high 34 points and 6 assists in the win. Jamal Mashburn Jr. finished with 18 points.

Jay Allen-Tovar was the only other Lobo in double figures with 15 points and 8 rebounds. Graham Ike led the charge for Wyoming with 26 points while Hunter Maldonado was held to only 9 points. The Lobos had a big night defensively. Both teams committed a double-digit amount of turnovers as the Lobos had 16 to Wyoming’s 14.

The Lobos also won in a place they have struggled all season, on the boards. The Lobos finished the game with 31 rebounds to that of 30 for the Cowboys. The up and down battle had 8 lead changes and 8 ties. It was the rematch of a hard-fought battle between the Lobos and Cowboys played in Laramie last month.

In that game, Wyoming won 93-91, but the game was influenced by a late-charging call on the Lobos. With the win, the Lobos improved to 3-8 in the Mountain West and 11-14 overall. Wyoming drops to 10-2 in league play and 21-4 overall. The Lobos will host Colorado State Thursday. Wyoming will host Air Force Saturday.