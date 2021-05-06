Lobos Trujillo named MW Coach of the Year, McDonald named Freshman of the Year

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Lobo women’s golf coach, Jill Trujillo, is the Mountain West Coach of the Year for the third time. Trujillo led the Lobos to a Mountain West record 9th championship this season.

Lobos freshman Myah McDonald was named Mountain West Freshman of the Year. McDonald posted a 75.33 stroke average in her inaugural season and 17 of her 18 rounds in the lineup have counted toward the Lobo team score this season. Two other Lobos received All-Conference, second-team honors.

Sophomores Napat “Jenny” Lertsadwattana and Lauren Lehigh both made the list. The Lobos will start to play in the NCAA Columbus Regional Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES