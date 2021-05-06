Lobos Trujillo named MW Coach of the Year, McDonald named Freshman of the Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Lobo women’s golf coach, Jill Trujillo, is the Mountain West Coach of the Year for the third time. Trujillo led the Lobos to a Mountain West record 9th championship this season.

Lobos freshman Myah McDonald was named Mountain West Freshman of the Year. McDonald posted a 75.33 stroke average in her inaugural season and 17 of her 18 rounds in the lineup have counted toward the Lobo team score this season. Two other Lobos received All-Conference, second-team honors.

Sophomores Napat “Jenny” Lertsadwattana and Lauren Lehigh both made the list. The Lobos will start to play in the NCAA Columbus Regional Monday.