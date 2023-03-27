ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tristin Lively has earned a Mountain West Pitcher of the Week honor. The University of New Mexico Lobos 5th year pitcher and former Las Cruces high standout had seven strong innings in a 12-1 victory over the Nevada Wolfpack this past Saturday, Mar. 25.

Lively struck out eight batters and only allowed one hit with a walk. “Some days you’re going to have it, some days you’re not. Some days you’re going to have all your pitches,” said Lively. “Some days you are only going to have one. So, I just try to go out there and do me.”

The Lobos are currently 14-8 on the season and 5-3 in the Mountain West. They will step out of conference play Tuesday, Mar. 28, for a midweek game against 22-Texas Tech. The Lobos lost to the Red Raiders 6-3 earlier this month.

“I think the challenge is just with us,” said Lively. “You know, it’s not the opponent, it’s always the game. If you’re executing in all aspects of the game, you know, hitting, pitching, fielding, running, you can go out there and beat anybody. So, it doesn’t really matter who we’re playing, it’s how we’re playing.” Game time at Santa Ana Star Field is 2 p.m. Tuesday.