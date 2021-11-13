Lobos’ Trace Bruckler making a difference in his true freshman season

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Beginning with the first game of the season, Lobos tight end Trace Bruckler found a way to get into the end zone. The true freshman from Frisco, Texas has three touchdowns under his belt through nine games this season, which happens to be a team best among Lobos receiving the football.

Bruckler always seems to find a way to get open. His secret just might be what he used to do before he became a tight end. Bruckler was once a receiver. “I would say, you know, whenever a defense is looking at a tight end their like, ‘yeah, this guy really can’t run,'” said Bruckler. “He’s kind of slow. So, with me being from receiver, I kind of have more speed to me. So, I kind of catch them off guard with my speed. So, that’s how I would say I get open.”

Bruckler is one of a few freshmen having an immediate impact on the team. Lobo fans continue to hear the name of the receiver and former Cleveland high star each week.

The underclassmen making plays is encouraging for Lobos Head Coach Danny Gonzales, who is in his second season at New Mexico and still in rebuild mode. “This class and the previous class both have some really, really good players in it,” said Gonzales. “We got some guys that we can build something on.”

Bruckler agrees with his coach. “I feel like this is, my opinion, one of the best classes that they recruited, said Bruckler. “They’re all my boys. I love them to death and I feel like we get a few more classes like this, they’ll be special. We definitely building something here with freshman and we’ll see how the future comes.”

The Lobos are at Fresno State Saturday. Kickoff is set for 5 pm mountain time. The game will be broadcast on Stadium online.