ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos men’s basketball team seeks its 20th victory of the season on Friday. UNM is on the road in Colorado Spring to take on the 12-13 Air Force Falcons, following a last-second loss in the Pit to Nevada on Tuesday.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Mother mourns after fire kills 2 kids in Tecolotito, New Mexico
- Top Story: Forensic geologist, researcher come to New Mexico to investigate mystery stones
- Crime: Mom and son charged after dog pack kills New Mexico man
- Albuquerque: Walmart to close Albuquerque store in March
“It’s the next man up, next opponent up,” coach Pitino said. “I mean Air Force is tough. They’re a good team. So, it’s not going to be an easy game.”
Friday’s game tips off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on FS1. The Lobos return to the Pit on Tuesday against Wyoming.
UNM is offering special ticket packages for both single and couples in honor of Valentine’s Day.