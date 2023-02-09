ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos men’s basketball team seeks its 20th victory of the season on Friday. UNM is on the road in Colorado Spring to take on the 12-13 Air Force Falcons, following a last-second loss in the Pit to Nevada on Tuesday.

“It’s the next man up, next opponent up,” coach Pitino said. “I mean Air Force is tough. They’re a good team. So, it’s not going to be an easy game.”

Friday’s game tips off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on FS1. The Lobos return to the Pit on Tuesday against Wyoming.

UNM is offering special ticket packages for both single and couples in honor of Valentine’s Day.