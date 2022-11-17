ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The next installment of the Rio Grande Rivalry is set to tip off on Saturday. The 3-0 Lobos welcome the 1-1 Aggies to the Pit at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Last season the two teams split the series with each winning on the road. During last year’s game at the Pit, NMSU won the game on a buzzer-beater in overtime, and the team proceeded to stop and spit on the UNM logo at midcourt. While that was a sour moment for the cherry and silver, the team said they haven’t talked about it since NMSU is a completely different team with a new coach and players.
“I just think this is going to be a high level of competitiveness and energy on the floor with us and I know with their team and coaching staff,” Jamal Mashburn Jr. said, “I would just expect a high level of competition.”