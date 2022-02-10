ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With schedule changes due to COVID-19, the UNM men’s basketball team found itself with a stretch of 10 days between games. Head coach Richard Pitino was very vocal about adding another game to the schedule, and he got his wish. Northern New Mexico College will be playing UNM at the Pit on Friday night.

On paper, the game doesn’t seem like a big-time matchup. Northern New Mexico is an NAIA school while UNM has an NCAA Division I program. A game like this can be easy for a team like the Lobos to overlook, but coach Pitino says he is treating it just like any other game.

“Everybody acts like it doesn’t count,” said Pitino. “If we lose everybody is going to be all over us so, it’s like anything else. I mean crazy things happen all the time. Treat it like anything else. Like I said, I don’t take anything for granted.”

UNM has won two of its last three games and is hoping the upcoming game against the Eagles can help the team have a successful last month going into the Mountain West tournament in March. The Lobos will then host Wyoming on February 15 and the team has already started preparation.

Game time against Northern New Mexico is Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Pit. The game will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network.