ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - New Mexico State football continues to play as an independent and now has a path to postseason play. NMSU and the ESPN Events have entered into a bowl agreement that will go from the 2020 season to 2025. Should the Aggies win enough games to become bowl eligible, they can be selected for the New Mexico Bowl.

"When you're an independent football team, being aligned with a bowl is a huge deal for recruiting, for the general feeling of the fan base, you know, the motivation of the players," said NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia.