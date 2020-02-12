Lobos start strong, but fall short against 4th ranked SDSU

San Diego State guard Jordan Schakel (20) shoots over New Mexico guard Makuach Maluach (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Paul Weir and his Lobos looked game for an upset at 4th ranked San Diego State on Tuesday night. That was before the second half. After taking a 35-33 advantage into the break, the Aztecs quickly returned to the court with stifling defense and strong rebounding to open up a double-digit lead for an 82-59 victory and the outright Mountain West regular-season title.

The Aztecs outscored the Lobos 47-26 in the second half. The Lobos also watched their defensive intensity slip away as the Aztecs poured on the offense. Two Lobo players who missed the Aztecs first meeting in Albuquerque, where on the court Tuesday.

Starters JaQuan Lyle and Vance Jackson where hoping to make a difference. Lyle finished with 8 points while Jackson scored 6 points. Corey Manigault paced the Lobos in the first half with 8 points, but only finished with 9 before picking up a second technical foul and being tossed out of the game.

Vante Hendrix also had 8 first-half points before finishing with a team-high 20 points for the game. San Diego State was led by Matt Mitchell who finished with 22 points. Yanni Wetzell scored 20 points.

The Aztecs had four players in double figures. With the win, the Aztecs remain the only undefeated team in college basketball at 25-0. They are 14-0 in league play. The Lobos drop to 6-7 in the Mountain West and 17-9 overall. The Lobos will host UNLV Saturday at 4 p.m. at Dreamstyle Arena. The Aztecs are at Boise State Sunday.