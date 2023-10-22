ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Lobos Sophomore Safety Jermarius Lewis had the biggest game of his Lobo career in a 42-21 victory over Hawaii this past Saturday. Lewis had 7 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble, and a sack.

“When it comes to having games like that, it was nothing that I did,” said Lewis. “It was them putting me in position to make plays. My coaches put me in a position to make plays. So, when I hear stats like that, I just want to thank God, and thank my coaches, first and foremost. I want to thank myself for going out and executing what my coaches were on my butt about all week.”

Lewis has big shoes to fill whether he wants to or not. His uncle former Lobo and NFL standout Glover Quin starred at New Mexico from 2006 to 2008.

“Sometimes, there’s negatives when you have an uncle that was a ten-year NFL all-pro safety because the expectation of you being that good is there,” said Gonzales. “I have it. I catch myself when he makes mistakes. The pressure that kid has faced because of that and the expectation it’s put on him, he doesn’t let it bother him one bit. You saw how confident he was standing up here.”

The Lobos win over Hawaii improved their record to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the Mountain West. The win ended a 14-game conference losing streak, which was the longest in the country. The Lobos are at Nevada Oct. 28.