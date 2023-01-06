ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Just when it looked like he was going to be able to play at full speed after returning from a broken leg and calf injury, Lobos guard Emmanuel Kuac hit a setback. While warming up during a game against Fresno State last Tuesday, Kuac suffered a tear in his patella tendon.

The injury required surgery and will take several months to heal, which more than likely means his season is done.

“You hate it for him, suffers that injury, what, last January, fights his way back then has that calf injury, was finally getting to a point where he was going to be full go and suffers that again,” said Lobos Head Coach Richard Pitino, “So, a lot of tears there. Our guys were emotional, felt for him.”

The Lobos went on to lose the game at Fresno, marking their first loss of the season. Pitino was quick to say Kuac’s injury was not a factor in the loss which ended the Lobos win streak at 14.

The Lobos were the last among unbeaten teams to fall this season. As far as his career goes, there is a chance Kuac could get a red shirt year, but that is doubtful because he just had one. Kuac has appeared in 46 games with the Lobos through three seasons. Injuries limited Kuac to only six games during his junior season.

The Lobos return to the court Saturday when they host UNLV.