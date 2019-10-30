Lobos seek a fast start on the football field

You have heard the old saying it’s not how you start, but how you finish. When talking about Bob Davie’s Lobo football team you might want to change the words a little bit. It’s not the finish that has haunted the Lobos this football season, it is the start. The Lobos are currently riding a five game losing streak that has dropped their record to 2-6 this season. In defeat the Lobos have started games slowly, creating a whole to big to climb out of despite a respectable finish to suggest those games could have turned out different. “Just through individual improvement, you’re going to start the game better and consistent play,” said Davie. “There’s no question that early in the game that’s hurting us, particularly with a fragile team.” UNM quarterback Tevaka Tuioti, who has had his struggles of late, agrees with Davie. “That’s one thing the offense needs and the team as a whole,” said Tuiotti. “You know, just coming out as offense and put points up as fast as possible, that way we are not in catch up mode.” The Lobos have four games left on the schedule and despite being in the whole they could still become bowl eligible if they can win them all. It’s a very tough task that starts at Nevada Saturday.