Lobos’ season ended by Utah State again at Mountain West Tournament

LAS VEGAS, NV (KRQE)- In a thrilling game that saw eight ties and only two lead changes, the Lobo men’s basketball team found themselves on the short end, losing to Utah State 75-70 in the Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Utah State jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half only to watch the Lobos rally back behind a 16 point offensive explosion from senior guard JaQuan Lyle. The first half ended in a tie at 33 points each. Lyle finished the game with a team-high 20 points.

Utah State guard Sam Merrill was the high scorer for the game with 29 points. The Lobos could not stop Merrill as he played the final 9 minutes and 41 seconds of the game with 4 fouls. His performance left Lobos head coach Paul Weir frustrated. Weir fought back tears as he talked about it.

“We kind of went back and forth between man and zone there late to stop Merrill,” said Weir. “I couldn’t coach us well enough to a victory.”

Lobos guard Vance Jackson also took credit for the loss citing missed free throws. Jackson went 1 for 5 at the line and scored 11 points in the game.

Lobo senior Corey Manigault scored 18 points in the loss. The Lobos finished what was an up and down season with a 19-14 record.

The focus is now on the future and who will or will not be coming back. Guard Vante Hendrix missed the Lobos final game. Coach Weir said he sent Hendrix home before the game.

“I didn’t feel his focus was there,” said Weir. When asked if Hendrix would be back with the team next season Weir said, “to be determined.”

Vance Jackson also talked about his future with the team.

