ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The University of New Mexico Lobos will have to play the rest of the season without junior safety Tavian Combs. Combs had an MRI on his injured right knee Wednesday and found out that he has a torn ACL.

Combs suffered the injury in the Lobos’s 27-10 victory over the UTEP Miners last Saturday. UNM coach Danny Gonzales said on his radio show, Lobo Talk Thursday night, that Combs will have surgery in October and is expected back by June.

The Lobos are playing at LSU Saturday. Freshman safety AJ Haulcy is expected to fill the vacancy left by Combs and get the first start of his collegiate career. Haulcy is the reigning Mountain West Freshman of the Week after an interception and forced fumble that led to a touchback in the win against UTEP. The Lobos and LSU have a 5:30 pm start time Saturday. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network and ESPN Plus.