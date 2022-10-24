ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He would have preferred a win over a strong performance. UNM Lobos true freshman safety AJ Haulcy had 24 tackles and an interception in a loss against Fresno State last week. The performance has led to him being named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week.
Haulcy’s 24 tackles are tied for second most in a single game in league history and the most by an FBS player since August of 2019. Haulcy is one of four freshmen who started in the secondary for the Lobos in a homecoming loss to Fresno State last Saturday.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Teen charged after hosting underage party that led to fatal Taos crash
- Crime: Fabian Gonzales will be sentenced this week for his role in the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens
- Community: Skate-O-Mania donates facility for Halloween party for those with disabilities
- Trending: The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows
“I just say thank God for putting me in this situation,” said Haulcy. “All glory to God and my team. You know, my team trust me. They believe in me. I just go out there and do what I do every day in practice.”
The Lobos are heading into a bye week with hopes of stopping a five game losing streak. The Lobos are 2-6 overall and still winless in Mountain West Conference play. They are at Utah State Nov. 5.