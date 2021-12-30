Lobos rusty, heading to Nevada

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been quite some time since the University of New Mexico basketball team has taken the court. Following a break for the holidays and a game being postponed due to COVID-19 reasons, it will be 11 days between games for the Lobos.

With many players going home for the break, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that they are a little rusty. “They were pretty out of shape,” says head coach Rich Pitino. “You’re trying to get their wind back. Even the altitude, you feel more out of shape than you normally do – but you go [four days] to kind of ease into it as best you can.”

Nevada however, won’t be knocking off the rust. Following a few games receiving the COVID-19 postponement, the Wolf Pack traveled to Kansas to face the Jayhawks on Wednesday.

The Lobos are set to travel to Reno to face Nevada on Saturday. Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. Mountain Time and the game will be broadcast on FS1.