Lobos running back Dumas is MW Freshman of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobos running back Aaron Dumas had his most productive outing as a Lobo this past Saturday in a 34-7 loss at Fresno State. Dumas’ 143 rushing yards and one touchdown performance have earned him Mountain West Freshman of the Week honors. His longest run was 63 yards.

Dumas’ 143 rushing yards are the most by a Lobo freshman since Cole Gautsche rushed for 149 yards as a quarterback against Wyoming in 2012. It was the most rushing yards by a freshman running back since DonTrell Moore rushed for 179 yards against Wyoming in 2002. Dumas has 662 rushing yards on the season which is the most by a Lobo freshman running back since Moore did it in 2002.

“I’m pretty sure you all know that coming out of high school, I led all of Texas in rushing,” said Dumas. “So, it’s nothing new to me. This rushing thing has been a thing that’s part of my history. As I grow, I’m going to start putting up 200, possibly 300-yard games. You know, I’m definitely going to keep growing from here.”

The 3-7 Lobos are at 6-4 Boise State on Saturday.