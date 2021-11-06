Lobos route NMHU in Richard Pitino’s debut

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a chance to get his team some game like reps at home. Richard Pitino’s UNM Lobos defeated New Mexico Highlands in an exhibition game 101-72 Friday night.

Five Lobos scored in double figures led by Javonte Johnson and KJ Jenkins who scored 18 points each. Johnson also had 11 rebounds for his first double double. Jay Allen-Tovar finished with 17 points. Jaelen House had a dozen points while Jamal Mashburn Jr. finished with 11.

“Pleased with the effort, pleased with the performance, but I think more than anything, you know, I don’t know what the exact attendance was, but to get fans in this building again was awesome to see,” said Pitino. The Lobos haven’t played in front of the hometown crowd in a game in over 600 days until Friday night. The Lobos gave fans something to enjoy as they actually made their shots, shooting 51% from the floor and 83% from the free throw line.

The Lobos also entertained with many dunks on the night, highlighted by Jamal Mashburn Jr.’s two-fisted slam in which he seemed to ascend higher after leaving his feet. The Lobos will play their first regular season game Wednesday when they host FAU. Game time is 7:00 p.m.