Lobos’ Reed II has a nose for the football

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico junior safety Jerrick Reed II has started the 2020 season with a knack for finding the football. Through three games Reed II is averaging one interception per contest. He has three so far this season. He is tied on top of the NCAA interceptions per game stats because of his one per game average.

“It’s a great accomplishment, a great goal, but as a team, we are not winning,” said Reed II. “I’m just trying to figure out a way to transition that success to, like the team, winning games. So that’s my biggest goal now. Since I got that accolade, I’m trying to get wins for my team.”

His last interception came in a loss against Nevada last Saturday. Nevada quarterback Carson Strong had a streak of 299 completions without an interception going when Reed II picked him off, denying the 300th completion. So far, the Lobos have come close, but have not managed to win and carry an 0-3 record. They are at Air Force Saturday; The Falcons are 1-2 on the season.

Local Sports News