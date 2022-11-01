ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If the decision is left up to him, Geordon Porter will play when the UNM Lobos line up against the Utah State Aggies in Logan Saturday. A heel injury has kept Porter mostly inactive and only seeing limited action.

Porter is the Lobos’ most productive receiver and the team has missed his contributions on the field. The Lobos are currently trying to put the brakes on a five-game losing streak. “It is frustrating because obviously, you know, regardless, you don’t want anything hurting on your body,” said Porter. “At the end of the day, it has been a struggle to watch the team go out there as an offense, be out there struggling. So, I feel coming back should be a good thing, you know, to get things going back in the right direction.”

Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales said Porter will play if he is 100 percent ready to go. “If he’s healthy,” said Gonzales. “You saw what he did against UNLV. You saw what he did against UTEP. Those are the kinds of things that Geordon Porter is capable of doing, a healthy Geordon Porter. We’re trying to manufacture to get him to Saturday and have him be healthy.”

The Lobos’ losing streak has claimed an offensive coordinator and forced a change at starting quarterback. Porter is still adjusting to the changes. “I been out there just looking at things, you know, seeing how things are being ran,” said Porter. “I mean, obviously, there’s some things we still have to work on because it’s still new. New stuff doesn’t come easy that fast. So, it’s been cool and it’s something that we’ve been adjusting to.”

The Lobos and Utah State are both coming off of a bye week. Game time in Logan Saturday is 1:30 p.m.