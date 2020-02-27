Lobos rally only to fall at Air Force

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Frustration has made Lobo men’s basketball it’s best friend this season.

Once again Paul Weir’s team found itself on the short end of a tight game that appeared headed in their favor as they fell to Air Force 60-58 Wednesday night.

The Falcons started the game fast with a barrage of buckets to build up a 13 point lead early. The Lobos put together a furious rally with defense creating offense and led by the half.

The Lobos forced the Falcons into 17 total turnovers for the game. JaQuan Lyle appeared to set the town for the second half as he hit a three-point shot to beat the halftime horn.

The Lobos went in with a 35-28 advantage at the break. Vance Jackson and Lyle would both heat up in the second half. Jackson finished with 16 points, six rebounds and three steals. The Lobos had 11 steals as a team. Lyle led the Lobos in scoring with 18 points and also had eight rebounds and six assists.

The Lobos went cold from the floor during the last five minutes of the game while Air Force went the opposite direction to close the final two minutes of the game on an 8-0 run.

Missed free throws sealed the Lobos fate as they shot 89 percent from the line in the first half and only 25 percent in the second.

Lavelle Scottie led the Falcons scoring attack with 16 points. Falcon seniors accounted for 57 of their 60 points as they all played on the floor at Klune Arena in Colorado Springs for one final time.

The loss dropped the Lobos overall record to 17-13 and 6-11 in Mountain West play. The Falcons improved to 11-18 overall and 5-12 in league play. The Lobos will close out the regular season Saturday when they host Utah State. Air Force is at rival Colorado State Saturday.