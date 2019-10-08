Lobos quarterback questions resurface

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – So who will start at quarterback when the Lobos host Colorado State Friday?

“We’re not sure,” said Head Coach Bob Davie at his media luncheon Monday. “I would think both of them will play and we’re going to go about it like that.”

After the Lobos squeaked by New Mexico State in a high scoring game earlier this season, it appeared the question of starting quarterback was answered. Tevaka Tuioti got the start the following weekend in a loss at Liberty. He got the start once again in a Mountain West Conference opening loss at San Jose State last Friday.

Tuioti struggled in both games and was pulled in favor of Sheriron Jones at San Jose State. Jones gave the team a spark and led a charge that saw the Lobos get in a position to tie the game, but overcoming six turnovers would prove to be too much to overcome.

Jones had three interceptions in the game, but Coach Davie was very pleased with the fight that he brought to the contest. Now the Lobos are where they were before the season started, wondering who will start at quarterback.

Tuioti and Jones are supportive of one another and are more than willing to go along with whatever Coach Davie decides.

“You know, that chemistry we have in that quarterback room, we’re all brothers and you know, to see each other play and go out there and execute you know, that’s just a representation of the quarterback group,” said Tuioti. “Being able to see Sheriron, you know, I’m always happy. He did a phenomenal job on Friday.”

Jones expressed himself a little differently, saying, “It’s just always next man up, that’s all they’ve been preaching to us. Everybody, including defense, the next man up, whoever is number two, got to be ready.”

The Lobos are 2-3 on the season and face a struggling Colorado State Rams team that is 1-5 this year. The game has a 6 p.m. start time on Friday.