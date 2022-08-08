ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Justin Holaday is one of four quarterbacks in fall camp with the UNM Lobos competing for the number one job. “I have a strong arm. I can move a little bit. I’m a competitor. That’s what it is,” said Holaday. “I’m going to go out there and play my hardest every day, and that’s what you’re going to get from me.”

Holaday, a transfer from Fresno City College, threw for 1,821 yards last year with six interceptions. He also had 10 touchdowns. Holaday will have three years to play at New Mexico. Part of him competing for the top job means getting into the playbook.

Holaday is behind in that area. He is trying to catch up and keep up with the day-to-day demands of being on a division one football team. There are always meetings and other things that need to get done. “I mean, we didn’t do all of this stuff at Fresno City,” said Holaday. “It’s a lot more stuff. It’s a lot more things going on during the day, which is fun and I enjoy, which is good for me.”

Lobos quarterback CJ Montes held the number one job during the spring. He played in three games for the Lobos during the regular season. Montes and Kansas transfer Miles Kendrick took the bulk of snaps the first night of practice. Kendrick comes into camp with the most experience. At Kansas, Kendrick played in 17 career games and had four starts. Lobos quarterback Isaiah Chavez played in five games with four starts for UNM last season.