NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – They led from start to finish. The UNM Lobos men’s basketball team defeated San Jose State Friday night 86-70 to give first-year head coach Richard Pitino his first Mountain West win as Lobos head coach. Five Lobos scored in double figures, led by Jamal Mashburn Jr who scored a game-high 23 points.

Jaelen House picked up his first career double-double as a Lobo with 18 points and 13 assists. Jay Allen-Tovar also scored 18 points while KJ Jenkins scored 13 points. Javonte Johnson scored 10 points as the fifth Lobo in double figures. Shon Robinson led San Jose State with 17 points. With the victory the Lobos improved to 1-7 in Mountain West play and 8-13 overall. San Jose State dropped to 0-7 in league play and 7-12 overall. The Lobos are at San Diego State Monday. San Jose State will host Fresno State on Tuesday.