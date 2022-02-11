ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM Lobos grounded the Northern New Mexico Eagles 78-46 Friday night. The game against the Eagles was a late add to the schedule to make up for a Mountain West Conference game against San Diego State scheduled for Jan. 15 but was postponed. Jamal Mashburn Jr. carried the Lobos in the first half with 17 points.

The Lobos led 32-22 at halftime. They pulled away just as soon as the second half was underway. Mashburn Jr. finished with a game-high 21 points to lead the Lobos. Jaelen House and Jay Allen Tovar had 10 points each. Tyrique Weaver was the leading scorer for the Eagles with 18 points. With the win the Lobos improved to 10-14. They will resume Mountain West play Tuesday when they host league-leading Wyoming. The Lobos are 2-8 in the Mountain West.