Lobos’ offensive line hoping for redemption in next game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One constant in the University of New Mexico Lobos football team’s three-game slide has been the play of the offensive line. Moving the football on the ground and providing protection for quarterback Terry Wilson has been a struggle.

“We have not played well at all the last two weeks and so we’re trying to evaluate who are the best five,” said Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales. “You can only beat a guy down so much before they throw in the towel. That doesn’t mean that we got guys that want to quit. It means that if you keep telling somebody that they’re no good and get their tail whooped, all of a sudden they start believing it. Well, you’ve done a very bad job of the psychological aspect of it.”

Lobos offensive line coach, Jason Lenzmeier, believes his guys will have a better showing at nationally-ranked San Diego State on Saturday. “We got some guys that played pretty good football for us last year and we’re not playing to that level right now,” said Lenzmeier. “So, we just got to keep grinding now. Like I said, we got a great attitude. We will play better this week. We are working our tail off to do it, so.”

The Lobos are 0-1 in the Mountain West and 2-3 overall. San Diego State is undefeated at 4-0 and will be playing its first league game of the season when they host the Lobos. Saturday’s game starts at 7 p.m. MT.