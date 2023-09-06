ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the scoreboard wasn’t kind to the University of New Mexico football team against Texas A&M, the box score was. The Lobos were able to move the ball against a top 25 team for a total of 222 yards, which is something that the Lobos have struggled to accomplish in recent years.

“We’re significantly better than we were a year ago,” said head coach Danny Gonzales. We will continue to get better as we go through the next 12 games. You’ll see significant improvement between games one and two.”

Additionally, the ability to move the ball against a SEC opponent gave the team even more confidence. “You know, I think going against guys like that, I think it’s really going to help us for the future,” said starting quarterback Dylan Hopkins.

Now, the Lobos move on to play a team on the opposite end of the spectrum. UNM will host its home opener against Tennessee Tech on Saturday. “We’ll have an opportunity against a good football team against Tennessee Tech,” Gonzales said. “Dewayne Alexander has done a great job trying to get them to a point where they can be competitive in their league, they finished in the top four last year. You should make your most improvement between weeks 1 and 2, so expect both teams doing that.”

UNM and Tennessee Tech kickoff on Saturday at 6 pm. The game will be broadcast on the Mountain West network.