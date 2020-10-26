Lobos move ahead as if they are playing Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM football schedule lists San Jose State as the Lobos’ opponent on October 31. The reality is that the game might not happen.

The Lobos had their season opener at Colorado State wiped out by a spike in COVID-19 numbers in Bernalillo County last week, but are hopeful one week makes a difference. As a team, the Lobos have fared well with COVID-19. The latest round of testing didn’t have any positive results.

Staff members and players placed in quarantine, after a positive test prior to Thursday, came back with negative results this time around. “We did have the hiccup a Wednesday ago where we had some positive tests,” said Lobos Head Coach Danny Gonzales. “The great thing is the contact tracing, the quarantine, obviously, the method that we have is working because we didn’t have a violent spread throughout our football team and we haven’t had any sense.”

When KRQE Sports asked if that would help the Lobos’ cause in playing on Saturday Gonzales said, “You would like to think it’s going to help our case. The things that we’ve been told is the positivity rate in Bernalillo County. The test per 100,000 people have to come down. That’s going to be a three or four week process.” The Lobos tested again Sunday with plans to test again Tuesday and Thursday.