Lobos men’s basketball holds first open practice

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local media got a chance to see Richard Pitino‘s Lobo men’s basketball team on the court for the first time Tuesday. The Lobos are tall with a lot of new faces. Pitino said he wanted players who can shoot and from first glance, it looks like he got what he was looking for. That should make for a lot of excitement in The Pit this season.

Newcomer and Arizona State transfer Jaelen House has heard a lot about The Pit and cannot wait to play there. “I’m very excited,” said House. “I heard it gets very loud and it’s like, almost like an NBA venue. There’s a lot of people that can fit into this crowd and I like how the whole arena is set up. It’s kind of like Madison Square Garden with the spotlight on the court. I like that a lot.”

Lobos guard KJ Jenkins out of Kilgore College is also excited about playing in The Pit. Jenkins has always had to prove himself and plays with a chip on his shoulder. When asked how would he describe himself to Lobo fans he said: “I’m a real intelligent dude off the court, you know, on the court,” said Jenkins. “If you want to know about me, you can always come up to me and talk to me. Another fun fact about me is that I’m going to be the barber of the team, the barbershop. So, that’s a little bit about me.”