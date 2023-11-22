ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They started fast and ended the same way. Coach Richard Pitino’s Lobo men’s basketball team used solid defense and balanced scoring to defeat the Rice Owls 90-56 Wednesday night in their second game in the Ball Dawgs Classic in Henderson, Nevada. Once again, the Lobos played without Jaelen House. He continues to make his way back from a hip injury. “We felt like we could score, but we had to get stops,” said UNM head coach Richard Pitino. “We took them out of their rhythm, made them uncomfortable, turned them over and we were able to play the bench, which is great as well. Just because, you know, you have three games in four days. So, we’re trying to get through this thing with as many wins as possible. Hopefully we get House back into full strength.”

Five Lobos scored in double figures in a game that was never in doubt. Donavan Dent led the Lobos attack with a double-double of 18 points and 11 assists. Freshman guard Tru Washington had his highest-scoring night as a Lobo with 14 points on five of seven shooting. Jamal Mashburn Jr. and J.T. Toppin scored 13 points each while Nelly Junior Joseph finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Rice was led by Mekhi Mason’s 17 points. Defensively the Lobos were able to speed Rice up on offense forcing them to shoot only 34 percent for the game. The Lobos bested the Owls in that category by shooting 51 percent.

The Lobos also got 26 points off of turnovers compared to seven for the Owls. For the second time in as many nights, the Lobos also dominated the glass, pulling down 42 rebounds to that of 30 for the Owls.

The Lobos also won points in the paint 46-16. The victory improved the Lobos record to 4-1. The Owls dropped to 1-4 on the season. Play resumes in the Ball Dawgs Classic on Friday. The Lobos will face Pepperdine. That game has a 4:45 p.m. MT start.