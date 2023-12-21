ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It took a little while to find a rhythm but when they did, the UNM Lobo men’s basketball team loaded up the points. Richard Pitino’s crew defeated a talented UC Irvine team Wednesday night 78-65.

The first half saw the Lobos struggle offensively with the sheer size of the Anteaters players. “We have been great at layups,” said Lobos’ Head Coach Richard Pitino. “They are big and they took away the layups. If you are not going to knock down shots, how are you going to score?”

The Lobos went into halftime with a 33-27 lead. Midway through the second half, the Lobos started to create some separation on the scoreboard.

“We started throwing the ball into the post more and Nelly got fouled which was great. JT started scoring a little bit more,” said Pitino. “We started getting our buckets in the paint because we were shooting a lot,” said UNM forward J.T. Toppin. “So, I feel like once we started doing that, the game started changing.”

Defensively, the Lobos were able to force the Anteaters into 15 turnovers. In the four games prior, the Lobos as a team were able to get 10 steals per contest. Against the Anteaters, the Lobos came up one short, getting 9 steals for the game.

“Well, we had nine and when you think about it, Jaelen House didn’t have one, and he is terrific at it,” said Pitino. “So, we turned up the heat in the second half, better than the first half, but we got some quick guards that can get deflections, Nelly has been great getting steals, JT was great getting steals. We wanted to disrupt, especially in this building with the home court environment, and I think guys were really, really active flying around.”

The Lobos have won 10 consecutive games. They will host Eastern New Mexico on Dec. 29.