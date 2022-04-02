ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following an 18-3 loss to UNLV on Friday night, the Lobos hosted the Rebels for the second of a three-game series on Saturday. Game two was a similar result as the Lobos lost 12-4.

UNM has not yet found an answer for the Mountain West leading Rebels. UNLV had no problem against the Lobos pitching staff, as the Rebels racked up 16 hits on Saturday. Lobos starter Brett Russell went 3.0 innings while giving up four earned runs on eight hits.

Game three of the series will take place on Sunday at noon at Santa Ana Star Field.