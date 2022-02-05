ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The shots were not falling for the Lobos on Saturday afternoon at the Pit. UNM dropped its first home game of the year, and it came in dramatic fashion as Wyoming won by a three point shot to beat the buzzer.

It was sloppy for the cherry and silver. The team was outrebounded 24-43 and trailed for much of the game. The Lobos did, however, strike fire in the second half, thanks to a 17-point run that gave New Mexico a 13-point lead with 7:16 remaining in the game. Mistakes down the stretch by the Lobos allowed the Cowgirls to crawl back, and a bad inbound pass by Antonia Anderson intended for LaTascya Duff gave Wyoming the ball with 13.3 seconds remaining. Wyoming retained possession until the final seconds, and Tommi Olsen was able to get an open look from three to give the Cowgirls a 60-59 win. It was Olsen’s only made shot of the game.

Anderson led the Lobos in scoring with 14 points on 5-11 shooting, including 3-6 from beyond the arc. Two other Lobos reached double figures – LaTascya Duff had 10 and Jaedyn De La Cerda finished with 12. Allyson Fertig was a monster in the paint for Wyoming, finishing with 19 points and 18 rebounds.

The Lobos are now 10-2 in conference and 19-6 overall. UNM is back at it on Wednesday against Air Force.