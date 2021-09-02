Lobos look to extend winning streak to three at home game

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos are finally playing a home game for the first time since 2019. The Lobo football season opener takes place tonight against the Houston Baptist Huskies.

Some of the stars from last year’s team are not back this season, but the Lobos still expect a good game. Game time is 6 p.m. at University Stadium. The game will also be broadcast on My50TV.

