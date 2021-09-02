Lobos look to extend winning streak to three at home game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos are finally playing a home game for the first time since 2019. The Lobo football season opener takes place tonight against the Houston Baptist Huskies.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Video shows armed burglary, shooting at downtown convenience store
- Education: APS school board postponed proposed new charter school moratorium
- Trending: Man suing Rio Rancho animal control center over ‘vicious’ dog bite
- Space: LANL’s test launch successful, begins 5 years of data collection
- KRQE En Espanol: KRQE En Español: Miercoles 1 de Septiembre 2021
Some of the stars from last year’s team are not back this season, but the Lobos still expect a good game. Game time is 6 p.m. at University Stadium. The game will also be broadcast on My50TV.