Lobos lineman Teton Saltes named captain of Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The honors continue to roll in for University of New Mexico offensive lineman Teton Saltes. The Lobos tackle was named captain of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team on Wednesday.

Saltes beat out the other 21 members of the team for the honor. Fans voted on ESPN.com for the team member they believed was the most deserving of the title.

Saltes is being recognized for his work mentoring children on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, for volunteering as a suicide prevention hotline peer mentor, serving as an ambassador for Save the Children Action Network, and for bringing food and medical relief to his Oglala Lakota reservation during COVID-19.

“For those issues and the things that we fight for, for those to get recognition is what’s huge to me,” said Saltes. “That’s the best thing about this award.” He will be honored at the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day and during The Home Depot College Football Awards on Jan. 7, 2021, on ESPN.

