Lobos linebacker Reco Hannah will use his time wisely

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Reco Hannah returned to the University of New Mexico Lobo’s active roster in their last game, a loss against Colorado State. The six-foot-two, 215-pound linebacker had three tackles, a sack and tackle for loss. The game didn’t turn out like Hannah would have liked but he’s thankful that he’s playing again after knee surgery.

“It was kind of tough just getting back,” said Hannah. “You know, I just had enough energy, coming off those five weeks basically not doing anything. So, I had enough energy to go man. It felt great, you know. I was out there. I was just trying to make something happen, you know. Just trying to help this team out just so we can be successful.”

The Lobos are in a five-game slide and hope to end it at Wyoming Saturday. Hannah is expected to play against the Cowboys. He can only play in two more games to keep the medical redshirt that will allow him to return next season for another senior year. Hannah could have opted not to play at all this season but his love for the game would not let him do that.

“Reco is the right mental attitude,” said Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales. “There’s a bunch of kids that would have had surgery and been like coach, I will see you next year if you are going to give me that opportunity. He was out ten days after he had surgery, wanting to play. He gave us a spark on Saturday upfront and his leadership will be huge to our football team next year.”

The Lobos and Wyoming Cowboys’ game starts at 1:30 p.m. in Laramie on Saturday.