Lobos linebacker Cody Moon on the Burlsworth Trophy watch list

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – University of New Mexico freshman linebacker Cody Moon is one of 88 nominees on the Burlsworth Trophy list. The award honors the most outstanding football player who started his career as a walk-on and has shown outstanding performance on the field. Moon, a former Volcano Vista Hawks standout, has played in all eight games and recorded 27 tackles, the most for any non-starter on the team.

Moon is second among Lobo linebackers in tackles, and he has a half-sack, an interception, a fumble recovery, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry. Three finalists and the winner will be revealed on December 6. The Lobos are hosting UNLV Saturday for homecoming. Saturday’s game at University Stadium is at 5 p.m.